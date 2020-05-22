VIDEO: ReOpen Nevada County rally set for noon today; Chamber of Commerce pulls support

Early this month, ReOpen Nevada County — a group pushing to open local businesses more quickly — began considering a public event to galvanize support.

At noon today, the group has plans to hold a rally supporting this sentiment in the Grass Valley City Hall parking lot.

Originally in favor of the rally, around 7 a.m. today the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce rescinded its support for the event, noting that it originally favored it, in part, because two members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors — Sue Hoek and Dan Miller — were going to speak at the rally. The supervisors have since backed out.

Eric Christen — who owns a business in San Diego, lives in Nevada County and is an organizer for the event — was told that Hoek and Miller will not be speaking at the event today, but also heard from U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s (R-Richvale) team that the representative “is trying to work it in” his schedule. Any elected official who wants to speak at the event is welcome to, said Christen.

Mostly, Christen said the event is not necessarily intended to get the county or its cities to open up tomorrow, but, rather, to encourage these entities to put together their own plans to move through Stage 2 and Stage 3 more quickly.

“It’s kind of a call to be as aggressive as possible,” he said, “and to not allow the state to define” the county’s situation, particularly because he fears many businesses will close permanently in a matter of weeks or months. The organizer believes the Chamber of Commerce rescinded its support for the event because so many individuals spoke out against the rally via social media.

According to Christen, there is no political affiliation tied to the event or the group, and that no type of flags — other than the American flag — will be raised by rally attendees.

“You’re not going to see any signage today, you’re not going to see any political signs,” he said.

The organizer also noted that physical distancing will be in effect, and that people will remain six-feet apart, but that it’s up to individuals if they want to wear a mask.

Christen said he asked the city if he needed a permit to host the rally and was told that as long as there’s enough space in the parking lot, ReOpen Nevada County did not need one.