Reopen Nevada County plan to include hair salons, barber shops and religious services with modifications

Nevada City, CA – As Nevada County Public Health continues to focus on safely reopening the local economy, updates to the Reopen Nevada County plan are posted to http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus. Nevada County has updated the Reopen Nevada County plan to reflect the recent changes the State has announced for reopening hair salons, barber shops and religious services.

Although residents have done a great job of flattening the COVID-19 curve and Nevada County hasn’t seen an increase in confirmed cases recently, it is still important to remember that COVID-19 and increased transmission continue to be a community risk.

“Face coverings other preventive measures are in place to protect everyone,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake. “These measures can help keep the risk of transmission low while we work to reopen businesses safely and with precautions in place. Those that are more at risk for serious illness due to COVID-19 such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions should continue to stay at home as much as they can as well as limit their exposure to others.”

Reopening Hair Salons and Barber Shops in Nevada County

The California Department of Public Health today announced that counties, including Nevada County, that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients. The plan to reopen Nevada County at an accelerated rate is aligned with the State’s Resilience Road Map. Businesses in Stage 2, which now include hair salons and barber shops, may reopen their businesses with modifications in place set forth by the State. Guidelines for these modifications can be found at http://www.covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/. Businesses practicing these modifications may open right away.

Personal services such as nail salons, shaving, facial waxing, threading, facials, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios are not permitted by the State at this time.

Reopening Religious Services Statewide

The State recently announced that places of worship, such as churches, may resume religious services with modifications and limited capacity, and local health officer approval. Nevada County remains under the statewide guidelines and Nevada County Public Health Officer, Dr. Ken Cutler, has approved religious services to begin with precautions in place.

Places of worship must limit attendance to 25% of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower. Although religious services are allowed under the updated statewide order, Sunday School and other children’s services are not allowed yet under the state guidance. Guidelines for these modifications can be found at http://www.covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/ under “Places of Worship.”

Reopening Resources

County staff is available to help all businesses through the 4 stages of reopening. Nevada County is currently under the statewide Stay-at-Home Order, but Orders can change quickly, and we want our businesses to be prepared to open the moment it is safe to do so. Businesses, non-profits and houses of worship requiring more guidance should contact us at COVID19Recovery@co.nevada.ca.us and we will be in touch to connect you with the appropriate department or resources. General coronavirus questions can be directed to Connecting Point at 1-833-DIAL211 or 211@connectingpoint.org.

Local guidance documents are available at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus/businesses. Local businesses are not required to get approval from the County or State to reopen when their industry is allowed by the State, but are required to follow all state provided guidance listed at http://www.covid19.ca.gov and should make their reopening plans available to the public.

Source: Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency