 Remembrance memorial honors 75 county residents lost to COVID-19
Remembrance memorial honors 75 county residents lost to COVID-19

News |

  

Local elected officials and family members of Nevada County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 gathered Sunday for a memorial ceremony following the installation of a Remembrance sculpture in Robinson Plaza in Nevada City. The memorial will remain in Nevada City for six weeks, then move to the Truckee Community Recreation Center before relocating to downtown Grass Valley and then finally the Eric Rood Administrative Center.
Victoria Penate
Attendees of the Sunday afternoon ceremony left memorial flowers at the site. Sarah Regan, an organizer of the event, said it was important in the memorial’s creation that all materials used — manzanita, willow, and granite — be native to Nevada County. “It was really ... a very emotional collaboration to find what would express that, and how best to represent the lives,” said Regan.
Victoria Penate
Alicia Funk, one of the organizers of the memorial event, handed memorial flowers to attendees shortly before the ceremony began. “Due to the pandemic and need for social distancing, we haven’t really been able to have a way to come together safely and grieve,” said Funk. “So, the idea behind this was to allow people in the community to share their messages, share their condolences with family members, and grieve so that we can move forward.”
Victoria Penate
Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall was one of several local elected officials who spoke at the ceremony. She shared that, throughout the pandemic, she has worried about her brother, who is a first responder. “He did get sick, but he’s alright now. He has symptoms, and it reminds me all the time that we will be living with this for a long time,” said Hall. She added that for those who have lost family members to COVID-19, “this will also stay with you forever, and it will impact our community.”
Victoria Penate
A small box reading, “Share condolences and personal losses,” contains tags for visitors to attach to the memorial sculpture. According to organizers, while some of the wooden rings on the sculpture bear the name of a Nevada County resident who lost their life to COVID-19, others are engraved only with a gender, due to privacy issues. There have been 75 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in Nevada County.
Victoria Penate
Dr. Scott Kellermann, the county’s public health officer, began his remarks with an African proverb, saying that when an old person dies, a library burns to the ground. “Although 75 libraries have been burned, our memories of them have not,” said Kellermann. “Let us live our lives forward in a manner that honors them.”
Victoria Penate
LEARN MORE

https://nevadacountyremembers.com/

 

