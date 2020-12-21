Remembering those who served: Wreaths Across America ceremony honors local vets
Wreath’s Across America location coordinator and Daughter of the American Revolution’s Bonnie Magnetti got a little choked up during Saturday’s wreath laying ceremony.
“This is a way we can all come together,” Magnetti said to the crowd that had gathered at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley for the ceremony.
“When we place a wreath and we say a person’s name, we don’t ask if they are a Republican or a Democrat. We don’t ask if they are a Protestant or Catholic. These are our American veterans, and these are people that some of them gave their lives for our country,” Magnetti said.
“It’s hard for me to even think about that without crying.”
About 50 people attended the ceremony, and to help with the wreath laying. All attendees wore masks, and seats were placed 6 feet apart.
“I want everyone to think of that as we place these wreaths and we say their names and honor every single veteran here.”
Ralph Remick of the Vietnam Veterans of America was on hand to not only play “Taps” on his trumpet, but also to play the National Anthem as current COVID-19 regulations restrict singing in public places.
U.S. Air Force Chaplain Capt. Patrick Bracken — who’s stationed at nearby Beale Air Force Base — was on hand to provide the invocation and benediction before the wreath laying.
American Legion Post 130 Honor Guard provided the three-volley gun salute.
