 Remembering Rayo: Musician, artist Oscar Saul Rayo honored with procession (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Elias Funez
  

A multi-vehicle procession in honor of Oscar Saul Rayo took place Thursday afternoon on the streets of downtown Nevada City. Rayo was described as lovable and charismatic, a showman and an artist, and sometimes controversial. He died peacefully on Monday surrounded by family.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cans are dragged behind vehicles during a procession in honor of Oscar Saul Rayo, who died earlier this week. Rayo was beloved by many in the community.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vehicles display signage in honor of Oscar Saul Rayo. The procession began at the Eric Rood Administrative Center and took two laps around Broad Street before stopping again at the government building.
Photo: Elias Funez
People on the streets come out to greet those in the Oscar Saul Rayo procession on Thursday in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Noisemakers and various instruments were played by people in Thursday afternoon’s procession for Oscar Saul Rayo, who died this week.
Photo: Elias Funez
Wind chimes adorned one vehicle in Thursday afternoon’s procession.
Photo: Elias Funez

