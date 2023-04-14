Special to The Union
Editor’s note: Paul Matson was a close friend of Beryl Robinson’s. The two served together on Nevada City City Council for 22 years. This is Matson’s tribute to Robinson, who passed on Wednesday.
Beryl Robinson passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife Betty and their family by his side.
He was born and raised in Nevada City. The family home was at the corner of Adams and Sacramento Streets, and their Richfield gas station and its U-Haul rental yard were just across Sacramento Street from their house. Both buildings were removed for the construction of the freeway between Grass Valley and Nevada City. Beryl worked at the station while his father served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He grew up right across the street from the terminus of the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad which left a lifelong impression on Beryl. He loved the Narrow Gauge. He also loved his hometown of Nevada City and began working as a school Crossing Guard while in the eighth grade.
He attended Nevada City High School on Zion Street and earned a bachelor’s degree in business at the University of California, Berkeley.
On returning to Nevada City he worked at the gas station, and was elected to the Nevada City Council. Soon, he was appointed city manager, a post which he held for 37 years, with an initial city staff of 16. He took a voluntary reduction in compensation in order to get Nevada City going in the right direction. It was my privilege as a council member and sometimes mayor to work with him for 20 years. He was great at his job!
Before city hall was rehabilitated his office was on street level. You could see that he was in the office from Broad Street, and perhaps have a chat through the window, or go on in. He was a good listener, and also had the ability to say “no” when the situation called for it.
As the late City Attorney, Bill Wetherall once said, “he left a lot of great footprints around town.” To follow are a few of those.
Nevada City in the 1950s was pretty much down and out. City Hall was nearly flat broke. Its one business district, the downtown, was quiet and had vacancies. Then the freeway plowed through a big part of that and many buildings were lost. With input from community leaders such as David Osborn and Charles Woods, Arch McPherson, Harold Berliner, Downey Clinch, Lon Cooper, Dick Worth, John Rankin, and Bob Paine to name a few, an Historic District and Ordinance were created, protecting what remained. Architectural guidelines were outlined and signage was limited to 24 square feet. As Mr. Wetherall once said, the “purpose was to draw attention to the buildings, not the signs.” It began to work with the “back to the landers” and others setting up new shops and restaurants.
Beryl then secured a grant from the Sierra Economic Development District (SEDD) to underground utilities on Broad Street and put in gas lights. He bluffed on the application by stating that the city had its 10 percent required matching funds, betting he could scrape the money together by the time it was due, and he did.
In the mid 1980s most of the county offices were in what is now the courthouse, which was bursting at the seams. There was land for county expansion on Sutton Way in Grass Valley. That location was approved by the supervisors on a three-to-two vote. Nevada City begged and pleaded, and was told to come up with 40 acres in the county seat. The Amaral family offered for sale 18 acres and to donate another 6.7 acres, while the city offered to trade its 13.5 adjacent acres for the county yard on Boulder Street. Offer accepted by the Board of Supervisors on a three to two vote, and then along came the Eric W. Rood Administration Center on Highway 49, our Sheriff’s Department and County Jail, plus the Helling Library. Beryl was instrumental in retaining these important county functions and services.
Around the same time Grass Valley Group was enticed to relocate from their Bitney Springs campus into Nevada City, and donate 40 acres on Deer Creek (Tribute Trail) for open space. In the Group’s heyday half of the city’s sales tax revenue came from them. It was those Grass Valley Group sales tax dollars that made it possible to totally renovate City Hall into a modern, functional, award-winning facility, that looks exactly like it did on the outside the day it was built as a WPA project in 1937.
On Beryl’s watch industrial centers, office complexes, condominium and apartment projects were built. Modern day waste water and domestic water treatment facilities were built. The city began to have the resources it needed to truly be “a full-service city.”
One project of extra special significance to Beryl was the building of the Narrow-Gauge Railroad Museum, located at 5 Kidder Court. A BLM parcel was acquired with help from Roy Ramey of the Northern Queen Inn. The city got the land it needed for the project. Nevada County Transportation Funds were secured to do the initial construction. One of its two engines, Engine #5, was in the hands of Universal Studios, and it was pretty beat up. The museum arranged to borrow it, and eventually own it. Robinson Enterprises, with the guidance of John Christensen, brought it back home on a flatbed truck. Over the course of many years, it was completely repaired and renovated, including a new boiler.
When Beryl was nine years old, he flagged the train down near Gold Flat Road. It stopped, picked him up, and took him to the depot. The engineer said “don’t touch anything,” and allowed him to stay on board while it turned around at the depot. He once said “one of the saddest days of my life was watching the tracks being removed.” The metal was needed for the war effort. On July 4, 2022 he, with his wife Betty, got to ride it one more time at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City. He was thrilled!
Nevada City tried for 20 years to acquire the Forest Service storage yard on Commercial Street for downtown parking. It was complicated. An exchange for a like property was required. The stars aligned with Congressman Wally Herger getting a bill rider passed. Forest Supervisor John Skinner was instrumental. A comparable space for the exchange was found, and the accumulated In Lieu Parking Fees and parking meter revenue paid the bill. Once again, Beryl’s skills and relationships contributed greatly to making this transaction happen. It was essential to the help the downtown thrive.
As a proud 50-year member of Nevada City Masonic Lodge #13, and a long-standing member of Nevada City Elks Lodge 518, he was a true patriot with a devotion to the Constitution of the United States. In colonial garb he would take it to the schools, and re-enact the signing of the Constitution every year prior to the Constitution Day Parade. He loved that parade, and the night before the parade Beryl, and the town crier would visit every bar and restaurant in costume, reminding them of the next day’s big event.
He was a devoted member of 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City and had a 100 percent attendance for his entire Rotary career of 33 years. The club has one fundraiser, the Duck Race on Deer Creek, which follows the Constitution Day Parade. Every year he sold a dollar amount of Duck Race tickets equal to or more than the rest of membership combined. It is rumored that Lowell Robinson joined Rotary because that was far less expensive than getting hit on by Beryl every year to buy a lot of Duck Race tickets. States fellow Rotarian, John Baker, “Beryl was the ultimate club member.”
Beryl was a pre-eminent expert on coins, and he and Betty participated in many a coin show throughout our region, buying and selling. He also did coin appraisals.
Beryl loved his family and is preceded in death by his parents, Beryl and Jessie Robinson. He is survived by his wife Betty, son Dave and his wife Stacy; daughter Julie and her husband John Hinton. And, Betty’s children Kimi/Martin Pedley; Kari Meyer; Jami/Jim Hopper; Michael/Shelley Roberts and Angi/Tim Abbey. Also, his grandchildren — Brooke, Hailey, Alayna, Madelyn, Colette, Cody, Carson, Casey, Ben, Brett, Kirby, Meagan, Mackenzie, Mason, and his great grandchildren — Bronson, Willow, Stetson, Brooke, Dustin and Oren.
We are all better people for knowing him and we are forever grateful for his integrity and the honest love he offered so freely.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday April 29, 11:00 a.m. at Hooper and Weaver, 459 Hollow Way in Nevada City.
In lieu of flowers, please buy some Duck Race tickets, available this summer!
He will be missed. Thank you, Beryl.