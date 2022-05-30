 Remember their sacrifice: Nevada County holds ceremonies on Memorial Day | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Remember their sacrifice: Nevada County holds ceremonies on Memorial Day

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Members of the American Legion Post 130, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 130, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 535, Marine Corps League Detachment 885, VFW Post 2655, Welcome Home Vets, and National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution representatives take part in the wreath ceremony held as a part of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony held at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. The event featured speakers, singers, and time to remember those who have served.
Photo: Elias Funez
The American Legion Post 130 Color Guard presents the colors at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony. The event was well attended by members of the community.
Photo: Elias Funez
A historic military aircraft flyover took place during Monday morning’s Memorial Day ceremony at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force, retired, SR-71 Blackbird pilot Dan House explains the course of action that occurred when he and his back seat had to eject and ditch the SR-71 after a critical engine failure over the Philippines while traveling at Mach 3.
Photo: Elias Funez
People inspect the names of those soldiers who died protecting the United States of America following Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
American Legion Post 130 provides a 21-gun volley during Nevada City’s Memorial Day ceremony at Pioneer Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Community members pay their respects to the soldiers honored along the memorial walls at Memorial Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
U.S. Navy A-7 Cmdr. and pilot Greg Marshall, retired, thanks the crowd for their applause following Monday’s Memorial Day speech at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more