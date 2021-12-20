 Remember, honor, teach (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Remember, honor, teach (PHOTO GALLERY)

Wreaths Across America places 1,300 wreaths locally

Elias Funez
  

Cassidy Cecil helps place wreaths onto the graves of servicemen and women interred at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley as part of Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony. Over 1,300 wreaths — made possible by local donations — were placed at graves and memorials throughout Grass Valley over the weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez
Wreaths Across America wreaths surround the memorial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley prior to the wreath laying ceremony held Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Steve Hoss, dressed in revolutionary war garb, salutes the U.S. Marine Corps ceremonial wreath during the ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
John Kee, of Grass Valley Boy Scout Troop 783, helps place wreaths on the graves of servicemen and women interred at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley as part of the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
Members of the American Legion Post 130 Honor Guard take part in the three-volley gun salute during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
Congressman Doug LaMalfa gives a speech during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America event.
Photo: Elias Funez
The colors of the different branches of the armed forces are flown above Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ralph Remick, of the U.S. Army, plays the National Anthem on his cornet during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony. He also later played taps.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
Wreaths lay against the gravestones of those who served in the U.S. armed forces following Saturday’s wreath laying ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The ceremony was part of the annual Wreaths Across America program.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
Ceremonial wreaths from the different branches of the U.S. armed forces.
Photo: Elias Funez

