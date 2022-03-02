Remains of car fire victim ID’d by Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains of a woman first discovered last fall in a burned vehicle.
Authorities identified the woman as Deborah Wharton, 67, of Grass Valley. Her remains were found Nov. 21 in the 12000 block of Amber Street. Deputies found the charred vehicle in a grassy area off the roadway.
The death was determined to be accidental. The cause of death is unknown, as only skeletal remains were found, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.
“A review of the skeletal remains was conducted and used to verify identification,” Trygg added.
I’s also unknown what led Wharton to the area, what caused the fire, or the make and model of the vehicle.
“Due to the extent of the fire, the vehicle had no visible markings left to identify the vehicle,” Trygg said. “And there was no fire damage to anything else (in the vicinity).”
William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com
