Rem Scherzinger resigns as General Manager of Nevada Irrigation District
A letter from General Manager of the Nevada Irrigation District, Remleh Scherzinger
Good Morning Everyone,
This morning I tendered my resignation to the Board of Directors. Currently, my last day at the District will be July the 11th. It has been a tremendous honor to have had the opportunity to lead our organization for the last seven and a half years. I want everyone to know how much you all mean to me and what an honor it has been to work with everyone here at the District.
I am always amazed by the selflessness of our NID family and your absolute dedication to our community. It has always inspired me to push further, to find benefit for all of you and our community at the same time. What an incredible team we have been.
There is still work to be done. You all know that heavy lifting is ahead, but don’t worry. You have the training, skills, and attitude to accomplish great things. Your management team is one of the best in the industry and is capable of leading you through the changes to come. Stand together, focus, and push forward.
NID has a special place in my heart, and as I move on, I do so stronger because of our collective experiences. Thank you for supporting me as your General Manager and for allowing me to be a part of NID.
I will miss you all very much.
Cheers
Rem
Source: Remleh Scherzinger
