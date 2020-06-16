Relief Fund looks for more applicants

A second application round for the Nevada County Relief Fund starts today, with awardees expected to be announced July 7.

“Safety net” nonprofits and small businesses can apply here: http://www.nevcorelief.org/apply. The application period ends June 24.

This will be the second round of grants issued by the Relief Fund. It’s already awarded $210,000 to eight safety net nonprofits and 28 small businesses, a news release states.

“We hope the community will continue to donate to the fund so we can give a similar amount in Round Two,” said Sherry Bartolucci, co-chairwoman of the Community Advisory Council. “We need everyone to help us reach our fundraising goal of $500,000 by the Fourth of July.”

People can donate to the Relief Fund at http://www.nevcorelief.org.

— The Union staff