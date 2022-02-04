Release: Yuba County Jail inmate dies at hospital

From a release:

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, at approximately 5:40 p.m. Yuba County Jail Inmate Daniel Herbert, 45 of Wheatland, was found unresponsive in his jail cell by correctional staff.

Jail and medical personnel immediately began administering CPR and called for an ambulance.

Herbert was transported to Adventist Hospital in Marysville where he was hospitalized in critical condition, before dying Thursday afternoon (Feb. 3).

Daniel Herbert was in custody at the Yuba County Jail since Jan. 22, following his arrest by the Wheatland Police Department for felony possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale.





Preliminary evidence suggests Herbert attempted suicide. A coroner’s investigation is underway with the official determination of cause and manner of death pending a full autopsy.

Source: Yuba County Sheriff’s Department