Release: PG&E planning on restoring power by 6 p.m.
FROM A PRESS RELEASE:
At 6 a.m. this morning, crews began conducting safety patrols and inspections in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties. In some areas where patrols have been completed, we are beginning to re-energize the power lines.
- 193 personnel and 19 helicopters will inspect approximately 1,357 miles of transmission and distribution lines as part of the restoration process.
- 170 transmission miles
- 1,197 distribution miles
That’s the equivalent distance from San Francisco to Kansas.
Inspections will take place during daylight hours and PG&E expects to be able to restore power to essentially all customers by 6 p.m., notwithstanding any damage that is found.
PG&E continues to monitor weather conditions in the North Bay and Sierra foothills that could possibly lead to a second PSPS event on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. This include customers in portions of nine counties – Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter, Yuba, Lake, Napa and Sonoma. If a PSPS is needed, customers will be informed as soon as possible.
PG&E is monitoring weather in #NorthBay #SierraFoothills that could possibly lead to 2nd #PSPS tonight thru Wed AM in portions of: Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter, Yuba, Lake, Napa, Sonoma counties. Final decision to proceed will be around noon https://t.co/X1ClEBDDlC pic.twitter.com/SrXKINQjSb
— PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 24, 2019
Source: PG&E
