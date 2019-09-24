Release: PG&E planning on restoring power by 6 p.m.

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

At 6 a.m. this morning, crews began conducting safety patrols and inspections in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties. In some areas where patrols have been completed, we are beginning to re-energize the power lines.

193 personnel and 19 helicopters will inspect approximately 1,357 miles of transmission and distribution lines as part of the restoration process.

170 transmission miles

1,197 distribution miles

That’s the equivalent distance from San Francisco to Kansas.

Inspections will take place during daylight hours and PG&E expects to be able to restore power to essentially all customers by 6 p.m., notwithstanding any damage that is found.

PG&E continues to monitor weather conditions in the North Bay and Sierra foothills that could possibly lead to a second PSPS event on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. This include customers in portions of nine counties – Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter, Yuba, Lake, Napa and Sonoma. If a PSPS is needed, customers will be informed as soon as possible.

