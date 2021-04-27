Release: Period to withdraw signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom recall petition begins
FROM A RELEASE:
On April 26, 2021, the California Secretary of State verified that a sufficient number of valid signatures has been reached in the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. California Elections Code gives any registered voter who signed the petition 30 days to withdraw their signature. The withdrawal must be in writing and include the voter’s name, residential address, and signature.
Any Nevada County voter who signed the petition to recall Governor Newsom and wishes to withdraw their signature may do so on or before June 8, 2021. Please visit the following link to learn more about this process: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3229/22130/Withdrawal-of-Signature-for-Recall-Petit?activeLiveTab=widgets.
The Secretary of State’s announcement initiating the Newsom recall is not a statewide Notice of Election. To learn more about the timing of a possible recall, please refer to the Calendar of Events issued by the Secretary of State’s Office: https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/recalls/newsom-calendar.pdf.
To learn more about the current recall effort, please visit the following link: http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/recalls/current-recall-efforts.
Source: Natalie Adona, JD/MPA, Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters, Nevada County
