Release: Nevada County Sheriff’s office investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Grass Valley
From a release:
“On November 21, 2021 at approximately 10:20 AM the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) received information regarding a vehicle reported to have been burned and was in the 12000 block of Amber Street in Grass Valley. NCSO patrol responded and located a burned vehicle with what appears to be human remains located in a grassy area off the roadway.
The scene was locked down pending a search warrant and will be processed with assistance from the California Department of Justice, the California Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE, and Chico State Anthropologists. At this time the identity of the victim and the cause of the fire are not known. The case is being investigated as a suspicious death.
No other details are available for release.“
NCSO Press Release – Amber St.pdf
Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
