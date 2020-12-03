Release: Nevada County Relief Fund launches campaign to help small businesses survive

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Nevada City, CA – The Nevada County Relief Fund launched a “Small Business Winter Survival Campaign” to raise desperately needed funds to support small, locally-owned businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. For-profit businesses, who are complying with public health guidelines to protect their customers and staff, will be eligible to apply for micro-grants up to $5,000 that may be used for rent relief or other critical business expenses needed to stay open this winter.

Several weeks ago, State officials moved the County of Nevada into the “Purple” tier, meaning that COVID-19 cases are widespread, triggering new restrictions. The “Purple” tier means that restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters and entertainment venues can only operate outdoors. Small retailers must limit occupancy to 25% of their store’s capacity. With the onset of colder weather and the holiday shopping season, some of these businesses find themselves battling to survive during these challenging times.

“Small businesses have been severely impacted in 2020 — they’ve faced business losses related to COVID-19, they’ve been forced to close their doors during PSPS events, and they’ve been negatively impacted by the loss of tourism. Let’s face it, local businesses are the heart of our community and right now they need all of us to lend a hand,” said Sherry Bartolucci, co-chair of the Nevada County Relief Fund’s Community Advisory Council.

This will be the fourth round of fundraising for the Relief Fund, which has raised over $800,000 for small businesses and nonprofits. With Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation serving as the Relief Fund’s fiscal sponsor, donations may be made safely and are tax deductible.

“We know the holiday season is going to be different this year. That’s why we are asking residents to invest some of the money normally spent on travel, dinner with friends, and events back into the small businesses who are suffering from lost revenue,” said Julie Baker, Community Advisory Council member. “Any size donation is welcome, but if 1,000 people each gave $100, that would make a significant impact on whether dozens of local businesses make it through the winter.”

About the Nevada County Relief Fund

The Nevada County Relief Fund was created through a partnership between the County of Nevada, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the Sierra Business Council, Center for Nonprofit Leadership, and the Economic Resource Council.

The Fund was established in April 2020 with a $100,000 “challenge grant” from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis by directing vital resources to our most vulnerable neighbors and support our small businesses.

For more information, please visit http://www.nevcorelief.org/donate.

Source: The Nevada County Relief Fund