Release: Nevada County may remain in red tier as state modifies criteria

The State has announced changes to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy that would make it more difficult for counties to move backwards in the Tier system. Based on these changes, it is possible Nevada County will remain in the Red Tier next week instead of moving backwards to the Purple Tier as previously expected.

“If our numbers hold, we will not move backwards on Wednesday,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake.

State health officials said changes to the metrics were based on California’s progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and the successful administration of more than 20 million vaccine doses statewide. According to the State’s announcement, “Unless there are extenuating circumstances, such as low vaccination rates, a county will only move to a more restrictive tier if hospitalizations are increasing significantly among vulnerable individuals, especially among vaccinated individuals, and both test positivity and adjusted case rates show a concerning increase in transmission.”

Public Health officials stressed the continued importance of taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. “If you aren’t wearing a mask, keeping your distance from others, and avoiding gatherings, you’re playing Russian roulette with your health,” said Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet. Trochet pointed to the health impacts of COVID-19 as a cause for concern. “Fewer people are dying, but we are seeing people with long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, neurological issues, and lung damage. This virus is very serious,” said Trochet.

“We are one of the worst counties in the State currently for transmission,” said Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann. “This is about individual and community health. We can do better.”

