Release: Nevada County man arrested for torture, domestic violence

On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding a possible elder abuse investigation. Several days earlier an 81-year-old female with advanced Alzheimer’s disease and dementia was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Upon medical evaluation, it was discovered that both of her femur bones were fractured. As the extended family and the hospital staff investigated the circumstances, suspicions began to arise, and speculation of elder abuse was reported to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation. During the investigation, it was learned that the victim’s husband was responsible for causing her injuries. It was also discovered the victim had been injured in a domestic violence indecent that occurred several days prior to her arrival at the hospital. A search warrant was obtained and served at their residence in the 14000 block of Quaker Hill Cross Road in Nevada City.

Ultimately the husband and suspect, Wilford Robinson 79 years old, was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for the charges of 273.5 PC (domestic violence with great bodily injury) and 206 PC (torture). A bail enhancement was granted by the courts and Robinson’s bail was increased to $750,000.

Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office