RELEASE: Nevada County Fairgrounds announces resignation of CEO

From a release:

The Nevada County Fairgrounds has announced that Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Eidman, has resigned in order to pursue a job opportunity out of state. His resignation is effective September 10.

“This was a very difficult decision,” Eidman said in a release. “I am enormously proud of our fairgrounds team and all that we’ve accomplished during my time as CEO, from a record setting fair in 2019, to adapting to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, to repeatedly serving the community as an evacuation center during times of emergency, and most recently hosting a successful 2021 Nevada County Fair under enormously challenging circumstances.”

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Patrick over the past four years, first as deputy manager and then CEO,” said Andrew Trygg, fairgrounds board president. “Patrick was faced with many difficult decisions throughout the pandemic and always had the long-term viability and success of the fairgrounds in mind. We will miss Patrick’s leadership, but wish him all the best in his new endeavor.”

For more information about the Nevada County Fairgrounds, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds