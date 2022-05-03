Release: ‘Need for Speed’ broadband survey provides key data to attract funding

In March, residents and businesses were invited to participate in a new survey to assess high-speed internet availability and reliability across Nevada County, a news release states.

The results of the survey will help the county prioritize new broadband projects, apply for funding, and advocate to elected officials and state regulators.

“We set a goal of at least 3,000 survey responses and ended up getting over 4,200,” said Steve Monaghan, county broadband lead and chief information officer, in the release. “This is the kind of information that internet service providers will need to build new networks and will help the county secure funding to support those projects.”

“We knew there is a need out there and are grateful to everyone who took the time to share their insight. With this survey data we can prioritize the areas in greatest need,” board Chair Sue Hoek said.

In 2021, the federal government passed legislation that allocated $65 billion dollars for broadband expansion. In July 2021, the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 156, legislation that makes a historic $6 billion multi-year investment to significantly expand internet access throughout the state. Up to $75 million of that funding has been set aside for internet service providers serving Nevada County. They can apply for those funds through a competitive grant process administered by the California Public Utilities Commission. County officials are preparing to support ISPs during that application process to position them for success.

What Nevada County is doing to expand internet access:

Fund additional rounds of the county’s last-mile grant program

Develop a line extension grant program

Develop a programmatic environmental impact report (EIR), which will help expedite future broadband projects in the county

Continue communication with internet service providers (ISPs) to track potential opportunities for partnership

Ensure the county is in the best position to access new state and federal broadband funding

Update broadband strategic plan

Survey results and more information on the county’s broadband expansion efforts can be found at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/broadband or https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3521/Need-for-Speed-Survey .

Source: Nevada County