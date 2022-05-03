Release: ‘Need for Speed’ broadband survey provides key data to attract funding
The data gathered will help expand broadband in Nevada County by identifying locations where internet service is inadequate, the county says
In March, residents and businesses were invited to participate in a new survey to assess high-speed internet availability and reliability across Nevada County, a news release states.
The results of the survey will help the county prioritize new broadband projects, apply for funding, and advocate to elected officials and state regulators.
“We set a goal of at least 3,000 survey responses and ended up getting over 4,200,” said Steve Monaghan, county broadband lead and chief information officer, in the release. “This is the kind of information that internet service providers will need to build new networks and will help the county secure funding to support those projects.”
“We knew there is a need out there and are grateful to everyone who took the time to share their insight. With this survey data we can prioritize the areas in greatest need,” board Chair Sue Hoek said.
In 2021, the federal government passed legislation that allocated $65 billion dollars for broadband expansion. In July 2021, the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 156, legislation that makes a historic $6 billion multi-year investment to significantly expand internet access throughout the state. Up to $75 million of that funding has been set aside for internet service providers serving Nevada County. They can apply for those funds through a competitive grant process administered by the California Public Utilities Commission. County officials are preparing to support ISPs during that application process to position them for success.
What Nevada County is doing to expand internet access:
- Fund additional rounds of the county’s last-mile grant program
- Develop a line extension grant program
- Develop a programmatic environmental impact report (EIR), which will help expedite future broadband projects in the county
- Continue communication with internet service providers (ISPs) to track potential opportunities for partnership
- Ensure the county is in the best position to access new state and federal broadband funding
- Update broadband strategic plan
Survey results and more information on the county’s broadband expansion efforts can be found at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/broadband or https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3521/Need-for-Speed-Survey.
Source: Nevada County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Release: ‘Need for Speed’ broadband survey provides key data to attract funding
In March, residents and businesses were invited to participate in a new survey to assess high-speed internet availability and reliability across Nevada County, a news release states.