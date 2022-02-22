Release: Mardi Gras returns to the streets of Nevada City

Participants wear festival masks during a past Mardi Gras parade in Nevada City.

After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the Mardi Gras Celebration will return to the streets of Nevada City on Sunday, Feb. 27. This annual event features a festive parade and street fair in historic downtown Nevada City, offering up spirited fun for all ages.

Nevada City has been known to throw a party, and its version of Fat Tuesday is no exception. People come from all over just for this colorful annual event that lights up the streets with bright costumes, beads, and a sense of playfulness. The parade, which starts at 2 p.m. on Broad Street, is one of the only Mardi Gras parades in northern California. It will feature dozens of festive floats and marching groups including the Merry Widow Society, the California Consolidated Drum Band, dance groups, Burning Man art cars, and much more. The street fair, which boasts food, crafts, and retail vendors, runs from noon to 4 p.m. on North Pine and Commercial streets.

“After a rough couple of years, we’re so excited to bring energy and enthusiasm back to Nevada City,” says event organizer, Lynn Skrukrud, in a news release. “The Mardi Gras parade is a fun, festive, and light-hearted event for the whole family to enjoy.”

New this year, spectators will be able to get their groove on with a special performance by the Earles of Newtown, a New Orleans style jazz-funk band. The Earles will play from the balcony of the Kidd Knox building located at the corner of Broad and Pine streets immediately prior to the start of the parade.

Along with the fun, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce also honors noteworthy citizens for their contributions to the community. This year’s royal court will be led by Grand Marshal Joan Phillipe. She has served as the interim city manager of Nevada City for the last year and a half. The chamber would like to recognize Phillipe for leading Nevada City through the pandemic.

The King and Queen of Mardi Gras are recognized for their significant contribution to the city of Nevada City. This year’s King and Queen are Dan and Erin Thiem, owners of the Outside Inn and Inn Town Campground. The Duke and Duchess are recognized for the fun, enthusiasm, and color they bring to our community. This year, friends Johnny Thorne and Arianna Thorne are being recognized – don’t miss their incredible handmade costumes.

More information can be found by visiting https://www.nevadacitychamber.com/nevada-city-events/mardi-gras/

About the Nevada City Chamber

Quaint, scenic and historic – Nevada City is an exuberant Victorian-era city amid mountains, rivers, and forest. Voted by U.S. travel media as “Most Festive Christmas Town in California,” “Most Beautiful,” and “Best River Town.” Known as the “Queen of the Mining Towns,” Nevada City is a true gem that lives up to its reputation by brimming with beauty, culture, and history.

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit corporation formed in 1937 to support small businesses in Nevada City and the surrounding region by providing technical, business, and tourism support. The chamber organizes popular events such as Victorian Christmas, Summer Nights Markets, and Mardi Gras.

