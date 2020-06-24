Release: Del Oro Theatre plans to reopen Friday

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Welcome back to the movies! Sierra Theaters opens the doors to the big-screen adventure once again, beginning this Friday June 26 at Del Oro Theatre.

Here’s the movie line-up and showtimes for Friday – Thursday, June 26-July 2.

The Avengers (2012) – PG-13, 3:00, 6:30 PM

Zootopia – PG, 4:00 PM

The Greatest Showman – PG, 7:30 PM

Raiders of the Lost Ark – PG, 7:00 PM

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – PG-13, 3:30 PM

All seating will now be reserved. Purchase tickets and pick seats online in advance.

Support Local Journalism Donate



More classic titles will show over the next few weeks. The first highly-anticipated new releases will come later in July – Disney’s Mulan on July 24 and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on July 31.

Grass Valley’s movie theaters have been shuttered for over three months and much has changed in the world during this time. All businesses have been challenged to adapt and make sacrifices to keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19. Sierra Theaters re-opens with a commitment to following the Health and Safety Guidelines put forth by the CDC, California Public Health, and Nevada County Public Health officials. In alignment with these guidelines and following standards implemented by movie theaters across the country, Sierra Theaters will:

Limit auditorium capacity to 25% as mandated by the State of California (eliminating every other row of seats and seating groups at least two seats apart)

Implement all RESERVED SEATING

Require guests to wear FACE COVERINGS while in the lobby areas and restrooms

Increase CLEANING AND SANITIZATION

Require additional TRAINING and HEALTH CHECKS for employees

Continue to MONITOR and UPDATE practices as circumstances change

Movie-goers will see a few changes when arriving at the theater – Del Oro Theatre employees will be wearing masks (but still smiling behind them!). Guests will be asked to wear a mask and line up six feet apart, and there will be a few more signs directing the flow of traffic as guests enter and exit. An usher will escort guests to a reserved seat, and there will be hand sanitizer and wipes available for guest use. Restroom capacity will be limited.

Despite these changes, once movie-goers are seated and the lights go down, the big screen experience remains the same immersive movie adventure the community has always loved. The popcorn tastes just as good too.

“We look forward to welcoming the community back to the movies. We hope that a couple of hours in the cool dark of the theatre will be a welcome respite from the summer heat and the stresses of the last few months. Please help us make this a safe and fun experience for everyone by cooperating with our new guidelines. And don’t forget to get your tickets in advance while seating capacity is limited!” – Azriel LaMarca, management.

Showtimes and additional information can be found at http://www.sierratheaters.com.

Source: Sierra Theatres