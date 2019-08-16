Relationship and sex ed course open to all Nevada County youth

Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains is offering a course for teens, “Our Whole Lives: Comprehensive Relationship & Sexuality Education.” The program is for young people in grades 7 through 9, and includes 12 sessions. The series will run on Sundays from September 8 through December 15, with the exception of Oct. 20, Nov. 10 and Dec. 1. The 2019 sessions are open to all Nevada County youth, however space is limited.

Our Whole Lives is a comprehensive program on human sexuality with curriculum levels designed for different age brackets. The grades 7-9 curriculum helps participants make informed and responsible decisions about their sexual health and behavior. The program embodies the values of self-worth, sexual health, responsibility, justice and inclusivity.

Grounded in a holistic view of sexuality, it not only provides facts about anatomy and human development, but also helps participants clarify their values, build interpersonal skills, and understand the emotional and social aspects of sexuality.

A testimonial from a prior participant: The program does a wonderful job in providing a well-rounded perspective on sex and sexuality. Specifically, where school sex education fails to teach consent, healthy romantic or sexual relationships, or the ethics or morality of sex, it succeeds in exploring the humanity integral to healthy sexual experiences. The purpose is not only to explain the science of sex, but also its spirituality. The program will be held at 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley.

Participation requires pre-registration by August 31 and parent permission, including a mandatory parent orientation session, Saturday 9/7/19 at 1:00 p.m. Sessions will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on September 8 (lunch provided). Program fee is $100. Scholarships are available.

Facilitators, who have completed background checks, include Emily Gallup, certified instructor and licensed marriage and family therapist and Walt O’Maley, certified instructor. For more information or to register, email familyministry@uugrassvalley.org and visit http://www.uua.org/re/owl.