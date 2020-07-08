UPDATE: Reinette Senum resigns from Nevada City Council

Former Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum on Wednesday stepped down from her position on the Nevada City Council.

Senum’s term as mayor was up Wednesday, though she still had four more years on the council after being one of three winners in the March election.

“While I was voted in by majority last February I will kindly decline my position on the council for the 2024 term,” Senum said at the meeting. “And while I am not stepping down I am actually, interestingly enough, stepping up. I feel I can be of best service to humanity by focusing my energy on extending my reach to a broader audience, individuals who are equally concerned by these same issues and questions around the world.”

The council received more than 100 public comments in each of the last two meetings calling for her to resign following her social media posts against the state’s mask mandate.

At the meeting Senum reaffirmed her stance against the mandate and other restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the “damage outweighs the benefit.”

Senum joined with the other council members at the council’s last meeting to affirm the state’s mask mandate in a unanimous vote.

“The economic, physiological, psychological and emotional damage we’re enduring completely outweighs any benefits we’re seeing,” she said.

According to Senum, the city also received a letter from the governor warning noncompliance with the mandate would jeopardize its eligibility for state funding.

“I’m deeply disturbed that our governor continues to hold us all over a barrel,” she said.

“I’m glad we can really move on to the business of the city right now and put some of this stuff behind us,” said Doug Fleming, a newly seated council member. “I think it was smart and gracious of the former mayor to resign so we can do that, I think she’s allowed space for us to do the job that we were elected to do and serve the people.”

Council member Erin Minett was voted in as mayor and council member Duane Strawser as vice mayor at Wednesday’s meeting.

Council members Daniela Fernandez and Fleming, the other winners in the March race, were seated at the meeting.