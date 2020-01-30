Reinette Senum announces reelection bid to Nevada City Council

Reinette Senum’s City Council 2020 re-election campaign is in full swing in Nevada City.

Reinette is a long-time Nevada County resident and began her local activism in Nevada City 15 years ago by co-founding the former organization Alliance for a Post-Petroleum Local Economy (APPLE).

Soon after, Senum started a non-profit called Power-UP NC, specifically to bring energy-efficient programs and incentives to Nevada City and its residents. One of the first projects PowerUp undertook was conducting energy audits and spearheading rooftop solar installations on all the municipally owned buildings throughout Nevada City.

In 2008, Senum ran for City Council, receiving 84% of the vote. She served her original term from 2008-12 and was appointed mayor for the first time in 2009. After a four-year gap, Senum ran again and was elected in 2016 to the council. She became mayor for the second time in 2019.

Over the years, Senum has been instrumental in listening to her constituents, assessing the needs of the community, and championing popular ideas, such as the Nevada City’s Farmer Market, Sierra Roots homeless advocacy organization and Extreme Weather Shelter, Nevada City’s city-wide cleanings, and the internationally acclaimed Goat Fund Me Nevada City crowd-funding campaign.

During her tenure as a council member, Senum oversaw the drafting of the cannabis ordinance while keeping a balance with the concerns of residents and business owners.

Senum is an avid supporter of the Nevada County Arts Council’s Cultural District designation, and continues to be a homeless advocate. She is actively pursuing fire prevention and forest restoration initiatives, and has been on the forefront of ensuring safe technology, such as underground fiber optics throughout Nevada City.

People can learn more about Senum at a series of events. One of them, LatkePalooza, is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. tonight upstairs at Lefty’s Grill, 101 Broad St., Nevada City.