Reimagining our future: 41st EcoFarm Conference goes virtual in partnership with Sierra Harvest

From January 20 through 23, 2021, EcoFarm and the local nonprofit Sierra Harvest are partnering to host the west’s largest gathering for sustainable agriculturalists, backyard gardeners, activists, and foodies alike, which can now be attended from the comfort of one’s own home. Now in its 41st year, the EcoFarm Conference was the first organically focused farm conference and continues to be a model around the country. The move to a virtual format opens up this inspirational event to a wider audience, with even more ground-breaking speakers and a lower price tag.

The EcoFarm Conference has deep roots in Nevada County, with local food heroes Amigo Cantisano, Kalita Todd and Ritchie Marks as founding members of this popular event. While the conference won’t be on the coast as it usually is, there are still many opportunities to network, learn and be inspired. Participants don’t have to be a farmer to benefit from the magic of EcoFarm, as there’s plenty of information for all kinds of gardeners, permaculturists and foodies alike. With a focus on practical regenerative agriculture and a strong lens of equity, social justice and amplifying diverse voices, this year’s gathering is not one to miss, say organizers.

A few of this year’s visionary keynote speakers include Rupa Marya, M.D. , John Kempf, and Reginaldo (Regi) Haslett Marroquin. Focusing on everything from ecology and climate change to regenerative strategies for soil health to sustainable poultry systems, even the most seasoned grower will find something new to learn in this year’s conference.

In addition to these world-class keynotes, the conference will be offering 50-plus workshops, networking opportunities, and a virtual vendor expo. A few of the workshops sponsored by Sierra Harvest (and taught by local experts) include: “Contract Grazing in the Time of Fire” with Dan Macon and “Advanced Beekeeping: Healthy Hives and Protecting Pollinators” with Cameron Redford from the Black Hives Matter Project.

The event starts with all-day pre-conference intensives that will take place on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 including: Organic Pioneers and the Future of Real Organic Regenerative Agricultural Systems: Equity and Inclusion Healing People and the Planet; Lessons from the Hemp Field: Navigating Opportunities and Risks of the New Market; and White Out: Retelling the Story of Our Identities and Our Role for Racial Justice.

Too cold outside to think about bundling up to go on a farm tour? EcoFarm has you covered. Pre-conference events will culminate with Friday’s virtual Nevada County Farm Tour focused on Ecological Agriculture on Small Farms of the Sierra Foothills and Live Q&A with Farmers.

Stone’s Throw Farm from Colfax will discuss soil occultation, For the People Seeds will teach about seed production cleaning and saving, and Super Tuber Farm will share skills around bed preparation and weed management.

Tickets to the conference are available now, and prices will go up December 15. Help 2021 get off to an inspirational start and join Sierra Harvest and EcoFarm for a conference filled with visionary leaders and practical skills to elevate your farm, garden and consciousness. For more information and tickets, visit https://eco-farm.org/conference.