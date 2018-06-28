Registration open for Tyler Nielson Memorial Golf Tournament

A memorial golf tournament will be held in honor of Tyler Nielson Sept. 29 at Alta Sierra Country Club.

The Tyler Nielson Memorial Golf Tournament is a fundraiser with proceeds being donated to several causes, including a scholarship for a graduating football player, the NU football program, the Grass Valley Little League and Anew Day.

The cost to participate is $125 per player or $450 for a foursome. Entry fees include 18 holes of golf, range balls, cart rental, lunch, dinner and greens fees.

Nielson died in April at the age of 17 when the car he was in was struck by an alleged drunk driver.

For more information or to register contact Franca Nielson at francanielson@hotmail.com.