Registration now open for Lake Almanor bike ride

Plumas County’s premier cycling event is returning this month, a news release states.

The 39th Mile High 100 bike ride will return June 18, sponsored by the Almanor Recreation and Park District in Chester. All proceeds benefit district programs and events, as well as capital improvement projects, with an emphasis on recreation, parks and trails.

Three routes will showcase Lake Almanor and its views of Lassen Peak. Distances are 33 miles, 56 miles and 108 miles. All routes include fully stocked rest stops, rider support, catered lunch and beverages, including a complimentary post-ride beer from Lassen Ale Works. All riders will also receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Registration is open now at http://www.bikereg.com/mile-high-100 .

For more information, email milehighcentury@gmail.com or call 530-258-2562.

Source: Almanor Recreation and Park District