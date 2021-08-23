Registrar of Voters officials to address recall election questions

California’s recall election process will be illuminated in a presentation on August 31 by Gregory Diaz, Nevada County Registrar of Voters, and Natalie Adona, Assistant Registrar. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, the presentation will be aired live at 6 p.m. by Nevada County Media and will be available to view on YouTube afterward.

The speakers welcome questions from the community, which may be submitted to the League at education@lwvwnc.org or through social media, Facebook.com/lwvwnc, by August 30.

Diaz and Adona will give a brief history and context of California’s recall process, then provide background on the 2021 Recall Election, including an overview of the timeline, process, and process to become a candidate. They will also address how, when, and where to vote in Nevada County.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Links to watch the presentation online or on NCTV Cable can be found at http://www.lwvwnc.org .