Reed’s Locksmithing unlocks new location: Longtime business to carry on

Eric Groome has owned Reed’s Locksmithing for five years. The business goes back to the 1930s.

Photo: Elias Funez

With a storied history, Reed’s Locksmith in Grass Valley has moved.

Owner Eric Groome said that the business at 744 Maltman Drive in the Brunswick Basin was known as far back as the 1930s as Crenshaw’s, long before Howard Reed bought the business and changed it to his name in the 1970s.

Groome, who has owned Reed’s Locksmithing for the past five years did not change the name, but he did move the store from the old location at 153 Joerschke Drive. They reopened there June 27.

Groome and his two employees offer the same services they are known for, which have changed over time.

“A big focus has been automotive keys, key fobs, remotes,” he said, “push button starts, all kinds of electronic auto keys.”

Groome estimated that the automotive side of his business makes up 30% to 40% percent of what they do.

“It really runs the gamut,” he said. “Every day is different. The biggest questions are regarding the new car keys and electronic (starts). They’re all a little different. There’s a lot of uncertainty in whether a locksmith can make car keys or if you have to go to the dealership.

He said most people don’t know they can get their car keys and fobs at Reed’s and save on driving to Roseville or Sacramento.

“We can offer the same thing you get at the dealership,“ he sad. ”We can save you the trip.”

In addition to vehicle keys, Reed’s offers residential work including home and commercial lock repair and installation, exit devices, and they often team up with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to assist with evictions.

Groome said the new location gives them more space as well as visibility to passersby. The old place, being on a one-way street, didn’t offer much in the way of traffic.

“We have the opportunity to purchase the building, so for long term it should be helpful,” he said.

Groome said he enjoys what he does and is grateful for the chance to help others this way.

