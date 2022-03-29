Redistricting to make NID director ineligible for reelection

The sole person with hydrology experience on the Nevada Irrigation District Board of directors can’t run for reelection this year because of redrawn district lines.

Division 4 Director Laura Peters — who lives in the Thermalands area, northeast of Lincoln in Placer County — is ineligible to run for reelection when her term ends this December.

“I am not able to run in my division in the 2022 race because the rest of the board voted to move my area of rural Lincoln to the division covering lower Nevada County and Lake of the Pines,” Peters said in an email.

The new special district map — Map E. Peters lives on Division 3’s edge, which extends west beyond the Nevada County border.

Nevada Irrigation District

Directors reviewed five potential maps during a March 9 meeting when discussing options for district configurations within the 287,000-acre agency. The public offered no comment.

“The vote was 4-1,” said Susan Lauer, a spokeswoman for NID. She added that the southern part of NID’s boundaries have experienced the largest percentage of growth since the last redistricting effort.

Peters, a civil engineer and graduate of UC Davis who currently works for the state Department of Water Resources on its Salton Sea Management Program, was the sole “no“ vote.

“I was the only one to vote against the preferred Map E because I believe that rural Lincoln is part of Lincoln’s community of interest, and I felt that Map D kept all elected officials in place while achieving the same deviation as Map E,” Peters said.

Map D would have allowed Peters to pursue reelection when her term ends this year.

Nevada Irrigation District

Peters will still be an NID customer, Lauer said.

“She is no longer in the district she represents,” Lauer said of Peters’ disqualification for running for another term. “Now her address falls in District 3.”

According to Lauer, Divisions 1, 2 and 4 were reduced geographically to balance the shift in population, in accordance with election law. Divisions 3 and 5 now will see large geographic increases in order to capture a proportionate share of the population.

Lauer said the districts of Directors Chis Bierwagon, Rich Johansen and Karen Hull will be more more agriculturally oriented.

PLAN FOR GROWTH

Division 3 Director Hull, who lives close to Peters and will absorb part of District 4 following the redistricting, said the district needs to plan for significant population growth in Placer County.

General Manager Jennifer Hanson said NID anticipates an addition of 3,000 homes, containing 5,000 to 7,000 new customers, over the next 10 years.

Division 5 Director Johansen said he had not thought much of the board’s future without a water-oriented engineer, and chose the map because “it’s just a better fit to have Lincoln and north Auburn together — they have more common interests.”

NID’s most recent district boundaries.

Nevada Irrigation District

Peters said that Map D, which showed District 4 wrapping around the agency’s southwestern boundary instead of Map E’s layered cross sections, allows the district to mind its tentative population growth in an area largely served by Placer County Water Agency while keeping a “finger on the pulse” on the agricultural needs of its customers.

“My biggest concern is that Division 4 is only going to be representing people (who are served) by the city of Lincoln and PCWA,” Peters said during the March 9 meeting. “Maybe you don’t need the division … the director wouldn’t have anything in common with any of the other divisions.“

Hanson said the board needs five directors to avoid ties or stalemates in the agency’s decision-making process.

“I need an odd number of directors for decision making,” Hanson said, noting that the agency’s southern-most customers are “significant contributors to property tax.”

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com