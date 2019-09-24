Red Zone Affair postponed to next summer

Due to forecasted weather conditions of rain and thunderstorms this upcoming weekend, the Red Zone Affair NFL Alumni fundraising event to support the Nevada County Fire Safe Council has been postponed.

The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 28 and 29, 2020. The outdoor event will be best held under sunny skies toward the end of next summer.

“We sincerely apologize for this change of plans and will look forward to seeing you when we reconvene in August,” a release states.

Those who had bought tickets but are unable to make the new dates, please contact John Paye at jpaye@payeplace.com.

Source: The Red Zone Affair