Staff Writer
Several businesses were red-tagged and evacuated along the 2,000 block of Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley Wednesday morning due to excessive snow load.
Engineers will need to inspect the structural damage according to affected business owner Penny Short, who runs Tess’ Kitchen.
“This location will be closed until I hear from officials, Short said. “I got a 911 call about a half hour ago.”
Neighboring business owner, Randy Matheson of Matheson Graphics, was evacuating at the same time, and said that he will be spending the day calling customers to let them know that their orders could be delayed.
“Hopefully they can fix it and I can get back to work, Matheson said. “They are red-tagging us. That means no power, no gas.”
City of Grass Valley officials were on scene including Grass Valley Police, Grass Valley Fire, as well as members of the building department.
“There is a structural compromise in the roof structure in the building. We’re in the process of securing gas and electricity to eliminate any risks that way,” Chris Armstrong, Battalion Chief said. “The property owner is going to contact their engineer. They will develop a… plan to present to the city.”
That private engineer will determine if the roof structures are separate and safe for businesses to reopen, or if a more extensive roof repair is needed.
“The city will issue the necessary permits for the rebuilding process. Our hope is to isolate the impact to as few businesses as possible,” Chief Armstrong said.
“The engineer will determine if it is safe,” Tom Last, Community Development Director said. “It may be a few days. It might be safe with the heavy rain that’s coming; it might just be best to keep people out of the building.”
There are two buildings in the shipping center currently red-tagged that will be inspected by engineers, according to 5 Star Realty who manages the property.
Businesses affected in building one include First US Community Credit Union, Subway, Trend Cuts, Christensen Optometric and Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions.
In building seven, the red-tagged businesses are Blue Moon Apparel, Matheson Graphics, Tess’ Kitchen and Verizon.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
