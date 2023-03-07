Red Light Ball rescheduled for March 18
The Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council (NCLFC) has rescheduled its annual Red Light Ball fundraiser for March 18 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.
Tickets and more information are available at www.NCLawAndFire.org or by calling 916-800-2363.
The Red Light Ball was originally scheduled February 25 but was postponed due to heavy snow.
Guests with ticket reservations should go to the website to confirm their attendance on the new date. People can also make new reservations or purchase sponsorships via the website. Guests with reservations who cannot attend on March 18 can choose to donate the cost of their tickets to the NCLFC or request a refund.
The NCLFC is a nonprofit organization that supports Nevada County first responders. Since its inception in 1999, the NCLFC has donated more than $1.1 million to local law enforcement and fire protection agencies.
At this year’s ball, retired CAL FIRE Chief Jim Mathias and retired Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Chief Jim Turner will receive the Bill & Susan Drown Public Safety Commitment Award. Dinner will feature tri tip and salmon, followed by dancing to the live band Yacht Rock Fever.
