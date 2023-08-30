Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Sacramento Valley
The National Weather Service Sacramento has issued their first Red Flag Warning of 2023 for portions of the Sacramento Valley between Redding to the north, and Fairfield to the South encompassing Chico on the east as well as Williams and Willows on the west.
The weather service is warning of easier fire starts and the potential for rapid spread of fire through 8 p.m. tonight.
Winds will be blowing from the north at 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts at 30-35 miles per hour. The relative humidity is expected to drop to 8-20% by this afternoon in the Sacramento Valley.
Fire safety precautions should be exercised to prevent fires.
Always have an emergency plan for if a fire starts near you.
— The Union staff reports