Red flag fire danger warning in parts of Nevada County this weekend

Nevada County officials have declared a red flag warning for fire danger in the eastern part of the county and surrounding areas this Friday through Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED emergency alerts at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/CodeRED, and follow US National Weather Service Sacramento California for updated weather info.

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services published some tips to avoid creating sparks and wildfires:

• Perform yardwork when it’s cooler in the morning or evening, rather than the heat of the day

• Do not use a lawn mower on weeds or dry grass

• Properly dispose of cigarettes and matches

• Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

• Make sure no vehicle parts drag on the ground, including towing chains