Red Cross lifeguard training set for April

American Red Cross Lifeguard Training for new lifeguards will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. on April 6, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 through 10 at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. The cost is $195 per person and includes books and equipment. Additionally, a lifeguard recertification class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 and 19 at the Nevada City Swimming Pool in Pioneer Park. The cost is $75 per person. Please note that schedules and offerings may change due to COVID-19 developments.

The Lifeguard Training class is designed for new lifeguards or for a person whose lifeguard certification has expired. Those whose certification is still current but will expire soon, must take the Recertification Class. Each participant who successfully completes all class requirements will receive a Lifeguarding/First Aid/ CPR/AED certification which is valid for two years. Registration fees will not be processed until the participant has passed the water skills test. Registration Deadlines are March 20 for Lifeguard Training and April 3 for the Recertification class. For more information, contact Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496, ext. 129. This is an American Red Cross class. For more information about being a Red Cross lifeguard and other aquatic certifications, visit the Red Cross website at http://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/lifeguarding.