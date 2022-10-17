facebook tracking pixel Red carpet treatment: NUHS alum premieres indie film “Poor Paul” in Nevada County | TheUnion.com
Red carpet treatment: NUHS alum premieres indie film “Poor Paul” in Nevada County

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Movie fans gather in front of the Del Oro Theatre Sunday evening for the Nevada County premiere of “Poor Paul”. The independent film was directed by Nevada Union High alum Sean Michael Beyer. The film was shown for one night only at the Del Oro and continues to be shown at festivals where the awards keep mounting including Best Picture, San Francisco Film Awards, Best Comedy, Budapest Film Awards, and Outstanding Achievement award, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nick Pasqaul (left) and Adam Carbone sign autographs during the red carpet Nevada County premiere of “Poor Paul” Sunday at the Del Oro Theater in Grass Valley. Pasqaul and Carbone both starred in the independent film which is currently making its way through film festivals.
Photo: Elias Funez
Audience members ready to watch “Poor Paul” directed by Nevada Union High School graduate Sean Michael Beyer. Beyer met with the audience after the movie to offer a question and answer session as well.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sean Michael Beyer, director of the film “Poor Paul” gives an introduction to the crowd gathered at the Del Oro Theater during Sunday’s Nevada County premiere of the film.
Photo: Elias Funez
A movie poster for “Poor Paul” is displayed outside of the Del Oro Theater during Sunday’s one day premiere of the independent film directed by a Nevada Union High School graduate.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nick Pasqaul (left), director Sean Michael Beyer. and Adam Carbone pose for a photo on the red carpet during Sunday’s Nevada County premiere of “Poor Paul” directed by Beyer and starring Pasqaul and Carbone among others.
Nick Pasqaul and Adam Carbone sign autographs for fans in front of the red carpet during Sunday’s Nevada County premiere of “Poor Paul” directed by Beyer and starring Pasqaul and Carbone among others.

News
