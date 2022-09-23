Recycling, green waste pickup delayed in Nevada County

A number of factors are affecting Waste Management’s collection schedule in Nevada County.

A competitive job market — coupled with a substantial number of drivers out of work and on protected leave — is forcing WM to prioritize curbside trash collection over other materials, resulting in delays in service for recycling and green waste, a news release states.

WM is making efforts to meet service demands and continue on-time collections by reshuffling resources from other areas to fill empty positions. However, the driver shortage is, on average, allowing it only to operate about half of the daily routes necessary to maintain regular collection schedules.

Customers are asked to continue to source separate materials before placing in curbside carts. WM will make every effort to collect trash, recycling and green waste separately, however, there could be occasions when materials are mixed if routes cannot be filled on a particular day. This situation is fluid and temporary. Collection of trash will always be the priority and is not impacted. Curbside trash continues to be collected as scheduled.

If WM misses a recycling curbside collection, customers can take recycling to the McCourtney Road Transfer Station for free disposal. The transfer station is at 14741 Wolf Mountain Road, Grass Valley, and is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

Both candidates for the District 3 Board of Supervisors seat slammed Waste Management during a Monday forum.

Lisa Swarthout said the county should hold WM’s feet to the fire. When it fails to pick up on her street, the uncollected carts create a traffic danger.

Patti Ingram Spencer said WM isn’t in tune with the community, adding that county officials need to talk to the company.

Customers can also visit wm.com/mypreferences to update their contact information and make sure they are signed up for real-time service notifications by text, email or automated phone call. The best way to learn about service delays and other information is to sign up for WM notifications. Additional information can be found at NevadaCounty.wm.com and through WM’s Nevada County Facebook page at facebook.com/NevadaCountyWM .

WM continues to search for drivers and is expanding the job search to include a multi-media advertising campaign to ensure all Nevada County residents and beyond are aware of WM career opportunities. New drivers can earn up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses, receive a competitive salary and have access to industry leading benefits including a free education and upskilling program that provides employees and eligible dependents a multitude of options to further their education at no cost.

Those interested in a career at WM should visit jobs.wm.com to find job listings in Nevada County.

Managing Editor Alan Riquelmy contributed to this report