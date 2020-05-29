Recycling buyback center at transfer station to reopen
McCourtney Road Transfer Station’s recycling buyback center will reopen Wednesday, June 3, but customers must sort materials before arrival and must have a mask to gain entry to the facility.
The buyback center will remain open under normal business hours Wednesday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Customers will be required to have materials sorted as follows before arriving at the buyback center:
• CRV glass separated by color (brown, green and clear).
• Plastics separated by number
• Aluminum
• Light tin
• Please remove all caps from containers
In addition to a facility-wide requirement to wear masks, customers utilizing the recycling buyback center must:
• Always stay in vehicle unless directed otherwise by staff.
• Have sorted recycling materials in pickup bed, unlocked trunk or hatchback for staff to easily access and remove materials. Staff will not remove materials from back seats.
• Lower car window no more than three inches when conducting transaction.
These rules have been put in place to minimize direct contact between employees and customers at McCourtney Road Transfer Station.
McCourtney Road Transfer Station continues to accept trash, green waste, comingled recycling, household hazardous waste and metals.
Customers are encouraged to visit wm.com/alerts for detailed and up-to-date information about closures in their area. Customers are also encouraged to sign up for automatic alerts online at wm.com/mypreferences.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User