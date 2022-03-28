 Recruiting for positions: Nevada County schools looking to fill nearly 40 open jobs | TheUnion.com
Recruiting for positions: Nevada County schools looking to fill nearly 40 open jobs

Elias Funez
  

The first Nevada County Schools Job Fair held in over two years was hosted by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office at 380 Crown Point Circle on Saturday. Eighteen certificated and 21 classified positions are currently available from five different school districts and three charter schools.
Photo: Elias Funez
Potential job candidates walk through the Schools Job Fair Saturday. Institutions including Nevada City School of the Arts, Yuba River Charter, Bitney Prep High School, and the Clear Creek, Grass Valley, Union Hill, Pleasant Ridge, and Chicago Park school districts were represented.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley School District’s Andi Smith helps recruit new employees during Saturday’s Schools Job Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada County Schools Job Fair was held for the first time in two years at 380 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grade school and art teachers, bus drivers, part time handymen and more were all available positions being sought by various Nevada County schools during Saturday’s job fair.
Photo: Elias Funez

