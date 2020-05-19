Recreation sites slowly opening to public access

The Tahoe National Forest is increasing access to the public by providing additional developed recreational opportunities. Visitors are advised to check the Tahoe National Forest’s website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is currently. More information is also available by calling the U.S. Forest Service’s supervisor’s office at 530-265-4531 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Visitors are advised to continue to recreate locally and practice self-sufficiency during visits to national forests. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services and opportunities continues. Responsible recreation practices should be maintained at all times, including:

• Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others.

• No large groups — please follow the latest guidance from officials.

• Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.

• Pack out trash and leave with everything that was brought in.

• All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.

For sites open on the Tahoe National Forest beginning this month, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe. Please click on the Tahoe National Forest Update for May 15-21.