Recovery Resource Center for Jones Fire victims from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday

Nevada County is working with local residents to assess damages related to the Jones Fire. The Jones Fire, which started early Aug. 17 by a lightning strike, burned 705 acres over 12 days.

According to an news release, over 4,000 residents in total were evacuated and ultimately 21 structures were destroyed.

“Thanks to the hard work of local firefighters, along with Cal Fire and the proactive evacuations managed by Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement, many more were saved and no lives were lost,” the release states.

Recovery Resource Center

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is coordinating a Recovery Resource Center to share word on what resources are available, with COVID mitigations in place, for those who lost or incurred damage to their homes, outbuildings or property. The Center is open 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Street Center (Gate 1) of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

Connect with resources from: Nevada County Office of Emergency Services; Cal OES; Nevada County Building Department; Nevada County Environmental Health; Nevada County Assessor’s Office; Nevada County Social Services; Nevada County Behavioral Health; Nevada County Consolidated Fire District; and AT&T.

Next Steps

Private residents are encouraged to work directly with their insurance companies on losses they may have sustained due to the Jones Fire. Those who have suffered losses that are not covered by insurance or those are under-insured, can refer to the site http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/JonesFireRecovery for more information on local recovery efforts and potential funding opportunities.

Government Action

Fire damages are not the only costs associated with a large-scale wildfire. Fire suppression, law enforcement, evacuation, staff time and environmental impacts are other factors that must be considered.

On Aug. 18 the Nevada County director of the Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a local emergency for the Jones Fire. On the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency and listed Nevada County among others. Both proclamations make Nevada County eligible for limited financial assistance and reimbursement for public costs and losses related to the Jones Fire.

Cal Fire requested and Nevada County was awarded a Fire Management Assistance Grant which secured federal dollars and reimbursement for fire suppression and some evacuation costs. The state also requested Federal FEMA funding for individual and public losses related to the Jones Fire. This request is still under review. Lastly, the California Office of Emergency Services director approved California Disaster Assistance Act funding for Nevada County which will help pay a portion of Jones Fire related fire suppression, law enforcement and recovery expenses.

Source: Nevada County