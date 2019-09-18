Recovery Fest: Celebrating recovery in Grass Valley

Granite Wellness Centers, formerly Community Recovery Resources (CoRR), is gearing up for its annual Recovery Fest, scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today at its campus in Grass Valley.

This free family event, celebrating “life, recovery, community and unity,” will include music, rock painting with “recovery rocks,” a unity circle, bake sale, face painting, resource booths, a kids’ corner, healthy smoothies, shaved ice, community resource tables and more.

A new feature this year will include an impaired driving experience facilitated by the Grass Valley Police Department. With participants driving pedal cars and wearing altered driving goggles, the educational activity simulates the feeling of being under the influence of marijuana, prescription drugs, pills or alcohol while behind the wheel.

Organizers say this year’s theme, “Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger,” emphasizes the need to share resources and build networks across the country to support the many paths to recovery.

Every September, Granite Wellness Centers, also known as GWC, in partnership with Granite Alumni and the Coalition for Nevada County Youth, join the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and other organizations across the U.S. in celebrating National Recovery Month.

In addition to celebrating the millions of Americans who are in recovery from mental and substance use disorders, organizers say events like the GWC Recovery Fest help spread the message that prevention works, treatment is effective and that people can and do recover.

“This month we honor more than 23 million courageous Americans in recovery from substance use disorders, and we especially celebrate the many local individuals living in recovery and contributing to the community,” said Ariel King Lovett, Granite Wellness Centers’ CEO. “However, far too many people need help but are not receiving it, so part of our goal with National Recovery Month is to remind our communities that recovery is possible and that treatment is available, effective and can be life-saving.”

The event also serves to help reduce the stigma and misconceptions that cloud public understanding of mental and substance use disorders, potentially discouraging others from seeking help.

“The growing understanding that addiction is a disease is essential,” Lovett said. “Granite Wellness Centers offers individual and innovative approaches to address substance use disorders with diverse prevention, treatment, and supportive services for children, young adults and families to promote wellness and quality of life.”

Another new addition to the event will be an introduction to various “mindfulness modalities,” including different forms of meditation, which organizers say can be helpful with overall “wellness of being” by promoting a sense of inner peace and calm, increased self-awareness, improved mental functioning, and a detachment from thoughts and impulses.

The mission of Granite Wellness Centers is to support the communities it serves with a full spectrum of wellness-focused programs to reduce the social, health and economic impact on families and children from substance abuse and behavioral health issues.

“Our recovery residences will be baking some goodies as well as providing hot dog plates and healthy smoothies for all to enjoy,” said Serenity Madison, GWC’s coalition project coordinator. “I love the unity that I feel when I attend this incredible event that celebrates us in recovery. It gives people hope that recovery is possible and it’s so much fun.”

