Recount sought in election clerk race

A key figure in the attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has filed a request for a recount in the Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters race on behalf of Jason Tedder.

However, elections law — and the fact it’s the clerk-recorder race that’s being recounted — potentially is throwing a wrench in the works.

Randy Economy — a senior adviser and spokesperson for last year’s recall effort and a former candidate for the state Board of Equalization — filed a request over the holiday weekend for the recount, as well as a request to examine elections materials in the June 7 primary election.

He’s also a conservative talk show host from the Coachella Valley, according to Politico.

According to Economy, the Nevada County race was brought to his attention and he’s been focusing on it for months.

“I’ve been really concerned about how this small county is emblematic of many small counties in California,” Economy said Tuesday.

There is something worth examining in the local election, Economy said.

“Just my observance and dealing with agencies such as this,” he added.

Tedder couldn’t be reached for comment.

Nevada County’s vote, certified last week, shows Natalie Adona winning the clerk-recorder race with 22,800 votes, or 67.9%. Tedder received 7,843 votes, or 23.3%. Paul Gilbert took 2,942 votes, 8.8%.

“It could take hours,” Economy said of the recount. “It could take months. It could take days. It doesn’t matter. There’s no price for democracy.”

Election law states that the person requesting the recount is responsible for its cost. That cost must be paid before the recount begins.

“And that needs to be done on a daily basis,” said Greg Diaz, clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Diaz said he doesn’t know the precise cost of the recount, but estimated it could be $3,000 to $5,000 a day.

The fact that it involves his office adds a twist.

Because the recount involves the race for his office, law states that the governing body must appoint someone other than the elections official to conduct the recount. Additionally, the recount must begin no later than seven days after the request was received.

According to County Counsel Kit Elliott, supervisors at their regular Tuesday meeting will consider the issue of who to appoint, and have recommendations for who should serve on a special recount board.

“And then the recount will have to begin immediately,” she added.

Economy also requested access to several documents, including invoices for elections materials, copies of email ballots cast and all conditional and provisional ballots cast.

Diaz said his office can provide some documents, but not all.

Law states that all ballots may be examined, but not touched without consent of the person supervising the recount.

“The people have the right to be involved and that’s what I’m going to do,” Economy said.

