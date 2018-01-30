Record temps possible this week in Grass Valley

Sunny skies and well-above-average temperatures are in the forecast this week for western Nevada County, according to the National Weather Service.

Through Friday, temperatures are expected to range from the mid-to upper-60s in Grass Valley. The weekend should be slightly warmer, with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees, the Weather Service said Tuesday.

The historic average temperature for this week is 53 degrees.

According to Meteorologist Hannah Chandler, with the National Weather Service, temperatures could possibly reach record highs some days this week.

The record high for Feb. 2 is 67 degrees, which is the same prediction for Friday's high, according to Chandler.

Saturday's temperature — which Chandler said should be about 70 degrees — could also set a record in Grass Valley. The record high for Feb. 3 is 71 degrees.

The dry weather pattern this winter is due to high-pressure systems forming over the western U.S., Chandler said.

"We're not getting strong enough low-pressure systems or storms that really move that high-pressure out for long," she said.