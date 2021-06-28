 Reconnecting: Thrive event brings Nevada County youth together | TheUnion.com
Reconnecting: Thrive event brings Nevada County youth together

Photos by John Hart
Dasha Schaffer tests out a bow with Nevada County Sportsmen Club member Rich Eckenburg at Thrive. The Saturday event was held to reconnect Nevada County's youth after being apart during the pandemic. It was sponsored by Anew Day, and held in memory of Sammy Schmidt, a 16 year old who took his life this past fall.
Erin Regan and Tucker, 2, who decided he wanted to finished the job painting his face. The event was held at Rough & Ready Vineyards on Cattle Drive.
Steve Colby served as DJ and master of ceremonies for Thrive.
The Campus Life band performs at Thrive.
Brad Reasor is in the Word-A-Live Family Church dunk tank at Thrive.
A photo of Sammy Schmidt and his dog was at the Nevada County Sportsmen Club booth.

