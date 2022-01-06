Recognizing a need: Interfaith Food Ministry, Food Bank of Nevada County work to provide emergency food
The continued state of emergency in Nevada County has left many thousands of residents without many of the normal amenities that can be taken for granted during fair weather times.
If PG&E hits its estimated time of restoration set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, then the residents of Alta Sierra will have gone 15 days without electricity.
In the meantime, many are rationing their dwindling supplies of propane due to the fractured supply chain from local providers.
Recognizing the need to provide services, members of Interfaith Food Ministry and the Food Bank of Nevada County stepped up to organize two drive-thru food distributions intended for anyone in need during this time, but more geared toward the residents of Alta Sierra.
The first was held Thursday at the Alta Sierra Country Club, at 11897 Tammy Way. The second is scheduled for this coming Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the same location.
Workers anticipated about 50 vehicles Thursday, and had given out most of their supplies by the end of the event.
Bottled drinking water was left near the covered entrance of the Alta Sierra Country Club for those in need.
People from both organizations, as well as Rotary Club of Grass Valley South, and other community volunteers, helped make the event a success.
Those wishing to donate can drop off at the same location from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, with the most needed items being bottled water, peanut butter, and canned goods. Financial donations are also being accepted, with a receipt provided upon request.
Elias Funez is the multimedia reporter with The Union. He can be reached at efunez@theunion.com
