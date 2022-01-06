Recognizing a need: Interfaith Food Ministry, Food Bank of Nevada County work to provide emergency food

Food Bank of Nevada County Volunteer Coordinator Megan Calarco grabs a container of hot chicken noodle soup to be offered to those taking advantage of the emergency food distribution held at the Alta Sierra Country Club on Thursday. Another drive-thru distribution will be held there from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

The continued state of emergency in Nevada County has left many thousands of residents without many of the normal amenities that can be taken for granted during fair weather times.

If PG&E hits its estimated time of restoration set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, then the residents of Alta Sierra will have gone 15 days without electricity.

In the meantime, many are rationing their dwindling supplies of propane due to the fractured supply chain from local providers.

Nevada County District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield readies to load the next vehicle with a supply of drinking water during Thursday’s drive-thru distribution at the Alta Sierra Country Club. A supply of water will be left near the entrance of the country club for those within the community without water.

Photo: Elias Funez

Recognizing the need to provide services, members of Interfaith Food Ministry and the Food Bank of Nevada County stepped up to organize two drive-thru food distributions intended for anyone in need during this time, but more geared toward the residents of Alta Sierra.

The first was held Thursday at the Alta Sierra Country Club, at 11897 Tammy Way. The second is scheduled for this coming Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the same location.

Emergency food boxes packed with shelf stable food for a family of four for four days are handed out to those taking part in Thursday’s food drive-thru in Alta Sierra. The food boxes, initially intended to help serve people affected by the pandemic, have come in handy during the continued state of emergency in Alta Sierra, where 50 boxes were handed out. Nearly 1,500 boxes have been distributed during the current crisis in Nevada County.

Photo: Elias Funez

Workers anticipated about 50 vehicles Thursday, and had given out most of their supplies by the end of the event.

Bottled drinking water was left near the covered entrance of the Alta Sierra Country Club for those in need.

A vehicle is loaded with drinking water Thursday in Alta Sierra, where more than 1,000 people are still without electricity. PG&E has given a restoration date of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

People from both organizations, as well as Rotary Club of Grass Valley South, and other community volunteers, helped make the event a success.

Those wishing to donate can drop off at the same location from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, with the most needed items being bottled water, peanut butter, and canned goods. Financial donations are also being accepted, with a receipt provided upon request.

Elias Funez is the multimedia reporter with The Union. He can be reached at efunez@theunion.com