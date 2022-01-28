Recall proponents announce press conference today over elections office incident
Organizers of the Recall Nevada County group will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today in order to ”counter all misunderstandings that may have been made by media, individuals, and election officials,“ a press release said.
The press conference will be held at the main lobby of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.
“On January 19, 2022, Proponents were forcefully confronted by election office staff over Proponents being unmasked at the election office,” the press release stated. “On January 20, one proponent was assaulted and injured by election staff. Due to this injury, an attorney was contacted.”
For more information about the recall effort, visit the group’s website at http://RecallNevadaCounty.com
