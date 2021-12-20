Recall moves forward: Supporters of recall leap 1st hurdle

Declaring they will hold all five supervisors accountable for alleged misdeeds, a group of Nevada County residents gathered Monday to deliver a petition for their recall.

A notice of intent to recall the Board of Supervisors was delivered to the county elections office. A group of about 40 people were led by Calvin Clark, a frequent public commentator and District 4 resident.

All five districts had the required 20 proponents for recall verified, Clark said. The deadline to file the notice of intent was today.

“We delivered the notice of intent to authorize the elections office begin the seven-day period that provides the supervisors time to submit their 200-word rebuttals, if they so choose,” he said. “And then the clock begins the countdown of 120 days for approval of a circulation petition.”

Supervisors have until this coming Monday to submit their statements.

According to the elections office, if the proposed petition is sufficient for circulation, proponents will then have 120 days to collect signatures from 20% of registered voters in each district in order to qualify a recall for a ballot. Based on recent cost estimates, a recall could cost around $260,000 for a standalone election. The cost drops to $1.26 per voter if consolidated with a regularly scheduled election.

After delivery of the petitions inside the Eric Rood Administrative Building, proponents rallied on the sidewalk before the front steps. Dr. Patrick Wagner, who lives in District 1, said what he called a mild viral infection has been imagined into a “deadly political infection that can apparently only be cured by runaway government power.”

Wagner then listed several expectations they have of replacement supervisors.

“There will never again be lockdowns, social distancing, closing down of so-called nonessential businesses, masks, testing, contract tracing and mandatory vaccinations for a social disease that can only be tamed by natural immunity,” he said.

“And I ask my supervisor, why do you all vote the same?” he added moments later.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com

Dr. Patrick Wagner, left and Calvin Clark, right, supporters of the recall at the elections office on Monday.

